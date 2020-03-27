Umpqua Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.3% Upside

Umpqua Holdings Corporation found using ticker (UMPQ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 17.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.41 and the 200 day moving average is 16.25. The company has a market cap of $2,239m. Company Website: http://www.umpquabank.com

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn