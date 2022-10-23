UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

UMH Properties found using ticker (UMH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 24.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $900m. Visit the company website at: https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,349m based on the market concensus.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.