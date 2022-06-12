UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 22 with a mean TP of 26.94. Now with the previous closing price of 18.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.4%. The day 50 moving average is 21.8 while the 200 day moving average is 23.47. The market cap for the company is $998m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,431m based on the market concensus.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.