UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 24.14. With the stocks previous close at 17.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.1 while the 200 day moving average is 20.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $946m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,336m based on the market concensus.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.