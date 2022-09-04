Twitter
UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 22 and has a mean target at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 17.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The day 50 moving average is 19.12and the 200 day moving average is 22.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $975m. Company Website:https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,365m based on the market concensus.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

