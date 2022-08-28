UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19 and the 200 day moving average is 22.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,016m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,349m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.