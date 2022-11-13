UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

UMH Properties found using ticker (UMH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 22.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.03 and the 200 day MA is 20.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,006m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.umh.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,254m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.