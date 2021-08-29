UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

UMH Properties found using ticker (UMH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.79. Now with the previous closing price of 22.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,110m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.umh.reit

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.