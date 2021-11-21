UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 26 with a mean TP of 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.65 while the 200 day moving average is 21.76. The company has a market cap of $1,147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.umh.reit

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.