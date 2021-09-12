UMH Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

UMH Properties with ticker code (UMH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 with a mean TP of 27.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day MA is 23.57 and the 200 day moving average is 21.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,136m. Find out more information at: http://www.umh.reit

UMH Properties, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.