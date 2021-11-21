Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ne – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.1% Upside

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ne found using ticker (UGP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.65 and 3.4 with the average target price sitting at 4.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.59 while the 200 day moving average is 3.37. The company has a market cap of $2,678m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ultra.com.br

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company’s Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; operates convenience stores; and offers lubricant-changing and automotive specialized services. Its Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, and fatty alcohols that are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The company’s Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the North, Northeast, and Southeast regions of Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 7,107 Ipiranga service stations and 1,804 AmPm convenience stores; 1,172 Jet Oil franchises; 405 Extrafarma drugstores and 3 distribution centers; and 6 Ultracargo terminals with storage capacity of 838 thousand cubic meters. It also operates Abastece AÃ­, a digital payments app; and offers Km de Vantagens, a loyalty program. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.