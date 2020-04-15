Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 27.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ULE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 27.6% from the opening price of 1960 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 323 points and decreased 296 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2346 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1446 GBX.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,011.14 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,073.75. There are currently 70,983,813 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 311,556. Market capitalisation for LON:ULE is £1,324,600,526 GBP.

