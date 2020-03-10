Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 22.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ULE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.5% from today’s opening price of 2000 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 214 points and decreased 112 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2346 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1479.5 GBX.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at . There are currently 70,963,765 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 139,656. Market capitalisation for LON:ULE is £1,515,785,486 GBP.

