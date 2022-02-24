Twitter
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 13.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc with ticker (LON:ULE) now has a potential upside of 13.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ultra Electronics Holdings plc share price of 3,030 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,894 (52 week low) and 3,420 (52 week high) with an average of 279,945 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,164,030,545.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications and Critical Detection & Control. The Maritime segment develops advanced specialist systems to deliver warfighting edge in the modern maritime and underwater battlespace. It offers sonobuoy systems, sonar systems, naval systems & sensors and signature management & power. The Intelligence & Communications segment offers multi-domain communications, command, control and intelligence, cyber security, specialist radio frequency and electronic warfare. Its solutions provide information advantage through the intelligent application of integrated technologies. Critical Detection & Control segment designs and supplies high-integrity mission and safety-critical products and systems mainly in military and commercial aerospace.



