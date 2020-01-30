Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ULE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 2300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.0% from the opening price of 2278 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 164 points and increased 336 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2346 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1200 GBX.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,180.62 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,966.41. There are currently 70,961,527 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 119,041. Market capitalisation for LON:ULE is £1,590,957,278 GBP.