Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Ulta Beauty, Inc. found using ticker (ULTA) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 230 and has a mean target at 285.67. With the stocks previous close at 272.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is 281.23 and the 200 day moving average is 260.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,169m. Find out more information at: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

