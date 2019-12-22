Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Ulta Beauty, Inc. found using ticker (ULTA) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 375 and 230 calculating the average target price we see 281.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 250.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day MA is 243.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 285.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,319m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.