Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Ulta Beauty, Inc. with ticker code (ULTA) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 230 with the average target price sitting at 281.04. Now with the previous closing price of 250.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 245.96 and the 200 day moving average is 277.66. The market cap for the company is $14,467m. Company Website: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.