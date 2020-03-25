Ulta Beauty – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.6% Upside

Ulta Beauty found using ticker (ULTA) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 179 with the average target price sitting at 237.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 246.75 while the 200 day moving average is 247.57. The market cap for the company is $10,151m. Find out more information at: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,254 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017. Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

