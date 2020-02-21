Ulta Beauty – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Ulta Beauty found using ticker (ULTA) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 230 and has a mean target at 284.42. Now with the previous closing price of 296.86 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 277.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 262.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,225m. Find out more information at: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017. Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

