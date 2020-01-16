Ulta Beauty – Consenus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Ulta Beauty with ticker code (ULTA) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 375 and 230 with a mean TP of 283.43. Now with the previous closing price of 282.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 252.99 and the 200 day moving average is 274.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,788m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017. Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.