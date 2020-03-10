Ulta Beauty – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Ulta Beauty found using ticker (ULTA) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 375 and 230 and has a mean target at 285.88. With the stocks previous close at 235.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The 50 day MA is 277.64 and the 200 day MA is 255.94. The company has a market cap of $13,156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,213 stores. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017. Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn