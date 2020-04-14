Ulta Beauty – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Ulta Beauty found using ticker (ULTA) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 179 and has a mean target at 234.26. Now with the previous closing price of 202.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 205.52 and the 200 day moving average is 243.04. The market cap for the company is $11,408m. Company Website: http://www.ulta.com

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company’s stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,254 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017. Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

