UGI Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

UGI Corporation with ticker code (UGI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 51.8. Now with the previous closing price of 44.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 43.8 and the 200 day moving average is 45.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,334m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ugicorp.com

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 45,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 670,000 customers in the portions of 46 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.