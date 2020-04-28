UFP Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

UFP Technologies with ticker code (UFPT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 54 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.27 and the 200 day MA is 44.39. The company has a market cap of $325m. Find out more information at: http://www.ufpt.com

UFP Technologies designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn