UFP Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

UFP Technologies with ticker code (UFPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 54. Now with the previous closing price of 40.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.58 and the 200 day moving average is 44.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $307m. Find out more information at: http://www.ufpt.com

UFP Technologies designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

