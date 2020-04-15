UFP Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.6% Upside

UFP Technologies found using ticker (UFPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 54 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 54. With the stocks previous close at 40.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $313m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ufpt.com

UFP Technologies designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

