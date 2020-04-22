UFP Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

UFP Technologies found using ticker (UFPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 54 and 54 and has a mean target at 54. With the stocks previous close at 41.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.39. The market cap for the company is $313m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ufpt.com

UFP Technologies designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

