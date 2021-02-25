UFP Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

UFP Technologies with ticker code (UFPT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 56.5. With the stocks previous close at 49.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day MA is 47.7 while the 200 day moving average is 44.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $370m. Find out more information at: http://www.ufpt.com

UFP Technologies designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.