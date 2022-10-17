UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

UDR found using ticker (UDR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 53.1. With the stocks previous close at 39.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.63 while the 200 day moving average is 50.49. The market cap for the company is $20,526m. Visit the company website at: https://www.udr.com

The potential market cap would be $27,918m based on the market concensus.

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.