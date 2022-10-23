UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

UDR with ticker code (UDR) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 41 and has a mean target at 51.6. Now with the previous closing price of 38.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.97. The company has a market cap of $21,371m. Find out more information at: https://www.udr.com

The potential market cap would be $28,355m based on the market concensus.

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.