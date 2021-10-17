UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

UDR found using ticker (UDR) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 57.18. Now with the previous closing price of 55.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 53.72 and the 200 day MA is 50.48. The company has a market cap of $16,012m. Find out more information at: http://www.udr.com

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.