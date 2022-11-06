UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

UDR with ticker code (UDR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 41 with a mean TP of 49.7. Now with the previous closing price of 38.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.85 while the 200 day moving average is 49.02. The market cap for the company is $20,980m. Company Website: https://www.udr.com

The potential market cap would be $27,027m based on the market concensus.

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.