UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

UDR with ticker code (UDR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 41 and has a mean target at 48.48. Now with the previous closing price of 40.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The day 50 moving average is 41.18 while the 200 day moving average is 48.6. The company has a market cap of $21,892m. Find out more information at: https://www.udr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,083m based on the market concensus.

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.