UDR – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

UDR found using ticker (UDR) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 60.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.89 and the 200 day MA is 53.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,086m. Company Website: https://www.udr.com

The potential market cap would be $18,909m based on the market concensus.

UDR (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.