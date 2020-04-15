Udg Healthcare PLC 45.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UDG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Udg Healthcare PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 45.2% from the opening price of 620 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 76 points and decreased 190 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 846 GBX while the 52 week low is 423.4 GBX.

Udg Healthcare PLC has a 50 day moving average of 682.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 763.39. There are currently 250,625,637 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,088,057. Market capitalisation for LON:UDG is £1,491,222,540 GBP.

