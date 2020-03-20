Udg Healthcare PLC 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Udg Healthcare PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UDG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Udg Healthcare PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 730 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.8% from today’s opening price of 575.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 213 points and decreased 211.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 846 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 423.4 GBX.

Udg Healthcare PLC has a 50 day moving average of 750.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 776.74. There are currently 250,464,468 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 898,350. Market capitalisation for LON:UDG is £1,453,946,236 GBP.

