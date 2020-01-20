Udg Healthcare PLC 12.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Udg Healthcare PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UDG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Udg Healthcare PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 920 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 12.2% from the opening price of 820 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20 points and increased 80 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 846 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 544.85 GBX.

Udg Healthcare PLC has a 50 day moving average of 805.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 765.44. There are currently 250,190,306 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 611,129. Market capitalisation for LON:UDG is £2,032,796,236 GBP.