U.S. Well Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

U.S. Well Services with ticker code (USWS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 0.3 with a mean TP of 0.6. Now with the previous closing price of 0.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.35 while the 200 day moving average is 0.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

