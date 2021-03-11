Twitter
U.S. Gold Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.5% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. found using ticker (USAU) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16.5 and has a mean target at 20.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 113.5%. The 50 day MA is 11.6 and the 200 day moving average is 10.9. The company has a market cap of $71m. Company Website: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

