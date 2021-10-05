U.S. Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

U.S. Bancorp found using ticker (USB) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 54.6 calculating the average target price we see 64.51. With the stocks previous close at 60.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $90,086m. Find out more information at: http://www.usbank.com

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.