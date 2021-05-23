U.S. Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

U.S. Bancorp found using ticker (USB) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 55 with a mean TP of 62.09. Now with the previous closing price of 59.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.81 while the 200 day moving average is 50.64. The company has a market cap of $89,932m. Visit the company website at: http://www.usbank.com

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.