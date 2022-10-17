U.S. Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

U.S. Bancorp with ticker code (USB) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 42 with a mean TP of 51.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The day 50 moving average is 44.94 and the 200 day moving average is 50.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $63,532m. Find out more information at: https://www.usbank.com

The potential market cap would be $78,996m based on the market concensus.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,230 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through on-line services, over mobile devices, and other distribution channels; and operated a network of 4,059 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.