U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 640.7% Upside

U.S. Well Services found using ticker (USWS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1 with a mean TP of 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 640.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.61 while the 200 day moving average is 1.41. The company has a market cap of $38m. Company Website: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn