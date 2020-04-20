U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 344.4% Upside

U.S. Well Services found using ticker (USWS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 344.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.52 while the 200 day moving average is 1.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $33m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn