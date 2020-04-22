U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 344.4% Upside

U.S. Well Services found using ticker (USWS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1 with a mean TP of 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 344.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.52 and the 200 day moving average is 1.34. The market cap for the company is $28m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

