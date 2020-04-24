U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

U.S. Well Services found using ticker (USWS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.32. The company has a market cap of $32m. Company Website: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn