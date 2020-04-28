U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

U.S. Well Services with ticker code (USWS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1 and has a mean target at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 and the 200 day MA is 1.3. The company has a market cap of $34m. Visit the company website at: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

