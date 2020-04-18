U.S. Well Services – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.6% Upside

U.S. Well Services with ticker code (USWS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1 and has a mean target at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 284.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.56 and the 200 day moving average is 1.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $38m. Visit the company website at: http://uswellservices.com

U.S. Well Services operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

