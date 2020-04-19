U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.8% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. with ticker code (USAU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 29. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 491.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.37 and the 200 day MA is 6.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. Find out more information at: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

